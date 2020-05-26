On the evening of May 25, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, Mr. Rodney Theodore Pinson departed his life on earth for his eternal life in Heaven. Rodney was born on January 9, 1954 to Robert Joe Pinson and Anthornette McGaughy Pinson in Pontotoc County, MS. He attended Pontotoc Attendance Center and later worked in construction. Rodney was known for his loving personality. He never met a stranger. He loved everyone he met. He leaves to cherish his memories two older sisters: Carolyn Jackson of Greenville, MS and Laverne Jones (Jessie) of Pontotoc, MS; ten nieces and nephews: Donna Pinson, Rosalind Keys, Marsha Townsend, Derek Jackson, Bobby Pinson, Kenyatta Jackson Harvey, Marla Lambert, Anthony Pinson, Todamekia Pinson, Shavar Jones, and one aunt: Ruby Pinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Joe Pinson and Anthornette McGaughy Pinson, one brother Bobby Joe Pinson, one sister-in-law Juliet Pinson, and one brother-in-law A.D. Jackson. A private funeral service for family only will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
