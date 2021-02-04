On November 17, 1946, Willie James Pinson was born to Oscar and Annie Bell Pinson in Memphis, TN. Years later, Willie James' parents relocated to Mississippi, where he began school at Ecru Elementary. Due to a school transfer, he attended Pontotoc Attendance Center, graduating in 1966. In his early teens, he accepted Christ as his Savior and became a member of St. Paul MB Church in Ecru, MS, where he remained until his death. Willie James was affectionately known to his siblings as James Oscar, and to his friends as "Left". His hobby was fishing, which he loved doing. His fishing buddy was Jim Brown (his Brother-In-Law). In 2016, Willie James suffered a stroke and became a resident of New Albany Health and Rehab. In 2018, he was transferred to the Pontotoc Health and Rehab, where he was a resident until his death. Willie James was the father of five children. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Khandi (Swaine) Thompson of Park Forest, IL, Chadwick (Shannon) Lipsey of Grand Prairie, TX, Michael (Doris) Lipsey of Pontotoc, MS, and Willie Oscar Pinson of Pontotoc, MS; One brother Kenneth Pinson of Memphis, TN; Five sisters: Mary (Danny) Vance of Belden, MS, Annie (Jim) Brown of Ecru, MS, Kathy (Joe) Hull of Memphis, TN, Betty McGhee of Memphis, TN, and Doris Jones of Flint, MI; Seven grandchildren, One great grand, Two aunts, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Willie James was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Annie Bell Pinson, grandparents Henry and Katie Edwards, one son Willie James Pinson Jr, one brother John Eddie Pinson, and one sister Gloria Jean Sharp. Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. Service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul MB Church Cemetery in Ecru, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
