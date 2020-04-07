TIPPAH/MARSHALL COUNTIES - Beverly Dianne Lollar Pipkin, 64, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Graveside services will be Thursday, April 9 at 12 Noon at Flat Rock cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

