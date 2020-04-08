Our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Beverly Dianne Lollar Pipkin, 64, resident of Benton County, passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Ms.Pipkin will be at 12 Noon Thursday, April 9 at Flat Rock Cemetery in Benton County with Bro. David Robbins officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Pipkin was born November 29, 1955 in New Albany, MS, the daughter of the late William Franklin and Mary Frances Goolsby Lollar. She received her education at the Hickory Flat Attendance Center and was employed in the manufacturing industry for much of her life. A member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, Ms. Pipkin will be remembered as a gifted mult-itasker who enjoyed sharing her talents that included sewing, crocheting and quilting. She was a lover of animals, had a lively sense of humor and was an accomplished cook and baker. Ms. Pipkin loved her large family and she leaves a legacy of memories for them and they find comfort knowing they will meet again. Her memory will be shared by two sisters, Brenda Smith (Glenn) of Blue Mountain and Sherri Hudspeth of Florence, MS, three brothers, Ronald Lollar, Gordon Lollar and Jeff Lollar, all of Hickory Flat, one sister in law, Diane Lollar of Hickoyr Flat and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Wayne Pipkin, a brother, Cecil Lollar , who passed away earlier the same day, two sisters in law, Ann Lollar and Lisa Lollar and a brother in law, Glenn Hudspeth. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ms. Pipkin's family at ripleyfunearlhome.com
