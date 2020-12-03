Martha AnnSpruell Pipkin, 86, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully Friday, November 27, 2020 at Magnolia Place Assisted Living Center in New Albany. A Private Family Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery-Midtown in Memphis, TN. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Martha was born in Russellville, Alabama on August 18, 1934 to Dr. Hugh and Lucille Spruell. She attended Ward Belmont High School in Nashville, TN and received a Bachelor's degree in Music from Southwestern University (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, TN. In 1954, Martha married Joe Pipkin of Memphis, TN, where she bacame active in the Memphis Opera Guild, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, the Beethoven Club and the Camarata Club. She founded a fitness program called "Shape Up With Martha" which began in a church basement with a handful of ladies and grew into a national franchise. The "Shape Up With Martha" tv program aired for decades on Memphis Cablevision. She sang soprano for over 20 years in the Grace St. Luke's Episcopla choir, then for another decade in the Independent Presbyterian Church choir. Mrs. Pipkin is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her sister Nancy, her brother, Dr. Hugh Spruell, her grandson Trey Jackson and her son, Joe Pipkin, Jr. She leaves behind one sister, Andrea Kirby, three daughters, Patrice Mason, Stephanie Jackson and Martha Anderson, as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The family requests that memorials be directed to The Beethoven Club of Memphis or Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pipkin family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.