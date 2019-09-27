With profound sadness we announce the passing of our father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend to all whose lives he touched. Gary Wayne Pippin went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 25th in his 55th year. He left us sleeping peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He battled the hardest fight of his life for three years after being diagnosed with cancer. His positive outlook along with his strength of sheer determination and will power to keep fighting is an inspiration to all. The way he died is just like he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority and he paved his own way. If you said he couldn't, he would make sure he did. He hit the street without a financial background - but instead with an intelligent smile, gift for the spoken word, irreverent sense of charm, and stunning blue eyes that could make anyone fall in love with him. This man has left a permanent mark forever etched on our hearts and will be surely missed. He was born on September 16, 1964 to James and Donna Stevens Pippin in Tacoma, Washington where James was stationed with the Army. Shortly after the family returned to Booneville, MS where Gary fully lived 28 rambunctious years. He graduated Booneville High School in 1984, with a brief stint at Thrasher High School his freshman year, where he played basketball. At Booneville he was a member of the Football, Basketball, Baseball teams, was chosen as Most Handsome. He was an avid weight lifter, ran track, played tennis, and was a lifeguard at Booneville City Park where he had spent a great deal of his childhood observing and learning all that he could from little league ball and sports in general. He attended Northeast MS Community College on a Baseball scholarship, obtaining an associate's degree in Drafting & Design, thanks to the encouragement of many mentors who were instrumental in him completing this achievement. He was a standout player of men's softball and enjoyed many nights and weekends traveling and playing in games and tournaments that continued into his thirties. He also developed a talent for golf and enjoyed much comradery and friendship while on the golf course. While in school he worked for Prichard Air and not long, after graduation, Armstrong Construction. Later, he joined Childers Realty as a realtor and appraiser. After a brief move to Nashville working in security and real estate appraisal, he then relocated to Carthage, MS. Trying the poultry industry, umpiring baseball games, and still working as an appraiser, he was introduced to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Gary was intrigued with Choctaw politics, heritage, history, and way of life. He grew to admire and respect the opportunities allowed through his ventures with The Choctaw Tribe. He held several positions throughout the years with the tribe. From maintenance/construction to project manager, eventually President of IKBI, Inc. which means to create or build in Choctaw, he enjoyed a 23 year span with the organization. Gary met so many impressive individuals throughout his career with the tribe. They were each unique and interesting and he was ever so indebted to them for the experience they gave him. His endeavors brought him a wealth of wisdom that he savored in his lifetime. During an intermission with the tribe, he was privileged to be employed by the late N. L. Carson and his son, Lee Carson. It brought him great joy to work alongside and learn from this mentor, a Godly man, that valued his family business and upheld integrity to the highest degree. Many calls and prayers from Lee Carson and Dorothy Carson strengthened his walk with the Lord and his fight against cancer. Gary was a member of Carthage United Methodist Church where he served as trustee and bonded with the best congregation and church members to be found. Throughout these 23 years Gary made countless three hour trips back and forth between his love for home in Booneville and love for his children, Christopher & Carly, in Carthage. In 2007 those trips became sweeter and more frequent when he met and later married Lori Pruitt Pippin. Together they have made many memories. They have enjoyed numerous trips, sporting events, movie nights, quiet dinners, late evening hours on the golf course, long days on the water at Pickwick, miles on the Harley, shared laughs, hopes, dreams, and shed many tears. Through it all, holding and loving one another. They have five children, Dan Porch (Mallory) of Guntown, MS. Christopher Pippin, Carly Pippin, both of Carthage, MS, Meridith Morris, Brooke Morris, both of Baldwyn, MS. Gary was blessed with a grandson, Heath Mancil Porch and a granddaughter, Presley Ann Porch. A bonus daughter, Megan Mettler. Bonus granddaughters, Carmen Mettler and Zoey Mettler. They shared many FaceTime calls during his stays at MD Anderson that always lifted his spirits. Fishing was another hobby of Gary's that he enjoyed and learned with the big brother he was blessed with, Jimmy Pippin. The two fished Pickwick often and Gary valued the long talks they had while working on anything mechanical or just riding around. He took pride in sharing what he learned with his son, Christopher and worked hard to pass this along to him with his athletic skills and abilities as well. He is so very proud of Christopher and found much happiness as Christopher excelled and surpassed him in so many areas of his life. He was delighted and ever so surprised by the joy from the birth of his daughter Carly. From the moment he first held her, she was so perfect and beautiful she had to be an angel. She is his angel. She never stops amazing him. Gary's children are by far his greatest achievement and joy of life. Gary is also survived by his niece, Christina Scott Sloan (Seth ) of Gainesville, GA, sister, Martha Pippin Horton, of Booneville, MS, his in-laws, Mancil and Jackie Pruitt of Baldwyn, MS, brother-in-law, Derrick Pruitt (Kim) of Booneville, MS, niece, Derrian Pruitt Gutetirez, great nieces, Lila-Kate Shotz, Piper and Cammie Guteriez, great nephews, Aq and Ronin Sloan, a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles, and Special friend, Joey Bernardo of Warrington PA Gary is preceded in death with his parents, a sister, Wanda Scott, brother-in-law, John Scott, and his grandparents, John and Moise George Stevens, Clovis and Wilna Pippin. Pallbearers are Buddy Bartlett, Larry Dale Mackin, Danny Jarrell, Jeff Lovell, Greg George, Rolf Rinehart, Roger Spencer, Derrick Pruitt) Funeral services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Barber officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 until 3:00PM. Burial will be in Liberty Church Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are Master Liam Cayson Bentley, IKBI, Inc. Staff & Employees, John Gregory, Dale Joiner, Roy White, Larry Griffin, Lee Carson, Donald McLeary, Scott Brown, Kirby Nazery, Paul Frazier, Leake County Country Club Lunch Group, Booneville Country Club Saturday Group, His Former Softball Team Members, Coaches & Sponsors. Special recognition of NL Carson Family, Late Chief Phillip Martin Family & Administration, Former Chief Phyliss Anderson Family & Administration, Contractors, Vendors, & Associates of Affiliation with IKBI, Inc. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
