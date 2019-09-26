BOONEVILLE -- Gary Pippin, 55, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.

