WEST POINT, MS -- Albert S. Pippins, 67, passed away Sunday, February 02, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Tibbee Community Cemetery.

