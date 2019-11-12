TUPELO -- Diane Loudenslager Piraino, 76, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.

