Pauline Yielding Pitt, 90, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Southern Magnolia Estates in Golden, MS. Services will be on PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE at NO LOCATION FOR SERVICE. Visitation will be on NO VISITATION at NO LOCATION. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.