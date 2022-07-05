Michael Phillip Pittman left his earthly home Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Haleyville, AL. He was born January 10, 1955 to Alice Watson Galloway and Wardell Samuel Pittman in West Point, MS. Mike was an avid reader, guitar player and enjoyed archeology. He married Kay Cash Pittman on September 3, 1982. Kay and Mike lived in West Point, MS for 19 years before moving to Tupelo, MS in 2002 where they made their home for over 20 years. A man who wore many hats, Mike was a career EMT/firefighter, worked at Weyerhaeuser Paper Industry for 25+ years and was the current owner of My Brothers Cup Coffee Company. Mike was a man of few words but much action. His life verse was Matthew 19:26 "But with God all things are possible" as he lived it out by answering the call to go into the uttermost parts of the world to share the Gospel. He led short term medical missions for 20 years into the foothills of the Himalayas, as well as India and across Southeast Asia. He also established a restaurant in Beijing to support missionary efforts in reaching as many people as possible with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. In addition to leading missions across the ocean, he and Kay served families through preparing a hot meal once a month at the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis,TN. They provided them with physical and spiritual sustenance for 25+ years. During their time of serving, they were able to donate the Mandi Green Chapel in the RMH in 1998 for the Mandi Green Ministry, in honor of Mandi Green who was a patient at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mike always said, "When you are not afraid of dying, you can truly live!" His life exemplified Matthew 5:16 "Let your light shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Many are in Heaven today because of his willingness to serve his Savior. We know that his wish would be for others to do the same. A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Thursday, July 7, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with Pastors David Ball, Benny Knight, and Chris Payne officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Thursday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 3 PM Sunday and will be archived thereafter. A Graveside service will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Europa, MS at 6 PM. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother Fred Galloway, sister-in-law Sandy Galloway and a stepbrother Joseph Pardon. Mike is survived by his wife Kay, of Tupelo, MS, a daughter Shannon Denise Hall (RD) of Aberdeen, MS and son Michael Phillip Pittman II, of Portland, OR , grandson Evan Lee Atkins, of Tupelo, MS, granddaughter Hannah, Katherine Atkins of Daytona Beach FL, sisters Anne Hollywood (Mike) of Orlando, FL, Jackie Yager (Fallon) of Tyler, TX, L.E. Galloway, Jr (Nancy) of New Ulm, TX, Frank Galloway of West Point, MS, Tom Galloway (Linda) of Dallas, TX, Richard Galloway (Mary Keith) of Austin, TX, stepmother Mrs. Sarah E. Pittman of Greenwood, MS and a host of nieces of nephews. Memorials may be made in Lieu of flowers to the following: Way Out Ministries, 117 Kellum Dr, Salitillo, MS 38866; Transformation Garden, P.O. Box 4054, Tupelo, MS 38803; or The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis, 535 Alabama Ave, Memphis, TN 38105
