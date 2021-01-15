Ruth Wilbanks Pittman, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born, April 29, 1932, to Garvis and Josephine Morphis Wilbanks in Tippah County - Mississippi. Ruth was a retired beautician, and a member of West Ripley Baptist Church in Ripley. Graveside Services will be at 2:30 P.M. Sunday January 17, 2021 at Union Cemetery in Chalybeate, MS with Bro. Bill Baker, Bro. Wayne Flake and Bro. Will Livingston officiating. Ruth is survived by a son: Myron Flake (Diane Marie) of Walnut, MS; two daughters: Teresa Wilbanks (Don) of Bartlett, TN, Sheri Walden (David) of Collierville, TN; one sister: Wardie Faye Taylor of Walnut, MS; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband: C.D. Flake the father of her children and her second husband: Morris Pittman. Pallbearers will be Jason Walden, Chris Walden, Seth Flake, John Caldwell, Jacob Caldwell, Ronnie Ragan. Honorary Pallbearers: Bradley Wilbanks, Joshua Wilbanks, Michael Wilbanks. Expressions of sympathy for the Pittman family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family is requesting that all in attendance Please observe all CDC recommendations concerning Masks and Social Distancing.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.