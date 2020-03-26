PALM BAY, FL/TUPELO, MS -- Ralph Frederick "Derick" Pitts, 52, met his Creator at 12:51 AM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from his residence in Palm Bay, FL after a protracted battle with cancer. A local celebration of life here in Tupelo will be announced at a future date. A full obituary will follow. Please send condolences for Fred and Carol Pitts to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

