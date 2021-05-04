Mr. Eddie Anthony Pitts, age 57, retired his earthly body on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus on August 21, 1963 to Edwin and Linda Woolbright Pitts. He grew up there and graduated from New Hope High School in 1981. Eddie later moved to Tupelo and started a long and fulfilling career as a salesman with Mitchell Distributing. Eddie took great pride in his work and over a 25 year career, he was awarded salesman of the year numerous times. Being quite an accomplished woodworker, Eddie became a master designer and builder of in- store displays and was often sought out by coworkers to help with ideas and suggestions for their own projects. Eddie loved his work family and cherished the relationships established with coworkers and clients. He took tremendous pride and dedication in everything he did. Eddie was an avid fan of NASCAR and Mississippi State football and could often be found outside working in the garden. In all of Eddie's accomplishments, none where more important to him than his family! Devoted husband, father and grandfather, the impact he made in the hearts of his family was certainly his most cherished success. Eddie will certainly be missed by all that knew him. He and his family attended The Orchard Church in Tupelo. Services honoring Eddie's life will be at 2 PM, Thursday, May 6, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his brother, Dallas Pitts and Tony Carley officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Thursday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Grantham-Pitts of Tupelo; his parents, Edwin "Ed" and Linda Pitts of Columbus; two sons, Will Pitts of Fayette, AL and Jason Eaves (Kristen) of Etta, MS; two daughters, Bailey Pitts Merchant (Michael) of Carthage, MS and Kendall Eaves of Etta; his grandchildren, Lawson Merchant, Landon Merchant and Kinsley Eaves; one brother, Dallas Pitts (Stefanie) of Arlington, TN; two sisters, Crystal Foster (Scott) of Kennedy, AL and Renee Reynolds (Michael) of Steens, MS; and his mother in law, Nellie M. Grantham of Tupelo. nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Buse, Greg Hullett, Chris Floyd, Christopher Stevens, Hal "Hollywood" Page and Levi Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be John Lancaster, Donna Stevens, Danny Cash, Adam Mitchell and all employees at Mitchell Distributing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eddie Pitts Memorial Fund, c/o BNA Bank, 3041 McCullough Blvd, P. O. Box 118, Belden, MS 38826. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.(662 840 5000).
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.