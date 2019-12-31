Gregory M. "Doc" Pitts, 58, gained his wings Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a gallant fight with cancer. He was born April 17, 1961, to Dewey Edward and Edith Helen Langley Pitts. He proudly served in the United States Army as a nurse and field medic. He worked as a nurse for about 15 years before becoming disabled. He was a Baptist by faith and a member of the American Legion Post 106. He enjoyed carpentry and fishing. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery near Nettleton. He is survived by two daughters, Latisha Pitts of Pontotoc and Brittney Pitts of Shannon; his mother, Edith Pitts of Fulton; one brother, Sam Pitts of Evergreen; five sisters, Pamela Pitts Green of Peoria, AZ, Tresia Pitts Underwood of Scottsdale, AZ, Phyllis Baulch of Jackson, and Tammy Rogers and Selina Pitts Moore, both of Fulton; three grandchildren, Savannah, Katie, and Justin; two great-grandchildren; nine nephews; two nieces; his dear companion, Janice Ausborn; friend, Annette Witt; and caregiver, Traci Carnathan. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Brent Pitts in 2000; his father, Dewey E. Pitts in 1977; and his niece, Brandi Lee Bishop. Pallbearers will be Daniel Bishop, Bradley Bishop, Ben Moore, and Jim Witt. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Pitts family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you made a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.