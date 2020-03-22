Henry (Hank) Pitts, 87, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. After an active career in the U.S. Air Force, Hank retired in 1972 as a Master Sergeant and settled down in Pontotoc with his family. Even though Pontotoc was not his first choice, he was glad they stayed. He thought it a great place to raise children and have a "retirement" job with Deville Furniture. In a commitment to assist in this time of Covid-19, a private family service will be held. Hank is survived by his sons, Ricky Pitts(Jana) of Pontotoc, MS and Mickey Pitts(Sandra) of Cordova, TN; grandchildren, Eric Pitts(Nicole) of Blue Springs, MS, Jessica Bedgood(Patrick) of Tupelo, MS and Michael Pitts(Kayla) of Memphis, TN; great grandchildren, Clay Pitts, Carson Bedgood, Brady Bedgood, Hailey Pitts, Henry Pitts, Hunter Stacks, and Hayden Stacks. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Pitts; and his parents, Henry and Lillian Pitts. Pallbearers: Eric Pitts, Michael Pitts, Sam Howell, and Patrick Bedgood. In lieu of flowers donations ma be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House or St. Jude. Online condolences may be left at tutormemorial.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
64°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: March 22, 2020 @ 6:11 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.