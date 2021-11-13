Janis L. Pitts of Thaxton crossed over into her reward on Friday, November 12, 2021. She died peacefully at home in her own bed. She had failing health for a number of years and now she is at rest. Janis was born, Janis Carolyn Livingston, on July 30, 1947, to Byron and Elois Livingston of Tupelo. She was married on December 21, 1967, to Reuben S. Pitts III of Pontotoc. Their near 54-year marriage was filled with mutual love. Reuben hauled her off to Virginia soon after their marriage where they lived for 44 years, with a two-year interlude in Italy. Reuben's career kept him on the move and Janis was the captain of the house. She raised two sons, started a pre-kindergarten for the local Baptist Association, and befriended a number of elderly shut-ins in the Fredericksburg, Virginia community. Janis was a very private person, but loved her various art forms. She was a painter, jewelry maker, and creative seamstress. She was also a gourmet cook and avid reader. Janis was a devout Christian who spent much of her reading time in Christian studies. Janis is survived by her husband, Reuben; her sons Walton Pitts (Susan) of Evans, Georgia, and Richard Pitts of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Halea Pitts, Sarah Pitts, and Adam Pitts. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gerald Livingston. The visitation will be Sunday November 14th, from 4:00 to 6:00 at Thaxton Baptist Church. The funeral will be Monday November 15th, at 1:00 PM, preceded by visitation from 12:00 till service time. Brother Michael Wilbanks officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Thaxton Baptist Church Facebook Page and at Thaxton Baptist Church on YouTube. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Pallbearers are Tim McCarver, Tommy Biffle, Rickey Wise, Mike Falkner, Don Scott, and Jeff Cooper. Arrangements by Browning Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thaxton Baptist Church Building Fund. The address is P. O. Box 38, Thaxton, MS 38871. The online giving link is ThaxtonBC.org.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.