Kenneth Pitts, 69, passed away July 29, 2019. He was retired from Precision Foods after 25 years of service. He was loved by his entire work family. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends, the outdoors and camping at Big Buck Hunting Resort in Hornsby, TN. A visitation will be from 2:00pm until 4:00pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Survivors-wife-Tina Pitts;3 daughters-Christy Ann Lain, Myrtle Fisher (Buck) and Keri Pitts (Brandon); grandsons-Chris Rowe, Brody Mathis, Jaden Luciano and Brayden Ragland; brother-David Pitts (Barbara); 2 close friends-Dell Keith and Gerald Cooper (Bobbie); nieces-Mari Garner, Angela Pitts and Misty Pitts; and many more nieces, nephews and family. Preceded in death by-brother-Gordon Pitts and a baby brother-Arvin; sister-Mary Edna Keith; mother-Myrtle Pitts; father-B.O. "Red" Pitts.

