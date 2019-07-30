Kenneth Pitts, 69, passed away July 29, 2019. He was retired from Precision Foods after 25 years of service. He was loved by his entire work family. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends, the outdoors and camping at Big Buck Hunting Resort in Hornsby, TN. A visitation will be from 2:00pm until 4:00pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Survivors-wife-Tina Pitts;3 daughters-Christy Ann Lain, Myrtle Fisher (Buck) and Keri Pitts (Brandon); grandsons-Chris Rowe, Brody Mathis, Jaden Luciano and Brayden Ragland; brother-David Pitts (Barbara); 2 close friends-Dell Keith and Gerald Cooper (Bobbie); nieces-Mari Garner, Angela Pitts and Misty Pitts; and many more nieces, nephews and family. Preceded in death by-brother-Gordon Pitts and a baby brother-Arvin; sister-Mary Edna Keith; mother-Myrtle Pitts; father-B.O. "Red" Pitts.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.