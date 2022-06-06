Linda Valentine Pitts, 46, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born August 4, 1975 to Albert Valentine and Georgia Smith Long. Linda's life revolved around her children and spending time with them and her family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday June 9, 2022 Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Fulton City Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Linda is survived by her father; Albert Valentine, mother; Georgia Long, children; Linda Louise (Codie) Church of IL, Emmanuel Zechariah Pitts of IL, Rosemary Ruth Pitts of Belmont, Jeremiah Obadiah Pitts of Belmont, Esther Michel Pitts of Belmont, John Jacob Pitts of IL, Tabitha Elizabeth Pitts of Belmont,Terri Marie Pitts of Belmont, Sarah Abigail Pitts of Belmont, Daniel Isaiah Pitts of Belmont, Joseph Gabriel Pitts of Belmont, Hannah Grace Pitts of Belmont, and Cheyenne Williams Pitts, II of Belmont, sistes; Juanita Valentine of Tupelo, Doris (Curtis) Oliver of Hattiesburg, and Barbara Drennan of Tupelo, brothers; Albert Valentine, Jr. of Nettleton, George Valentine of Hattiesburg, and Terry (Sharanda) Valentine of Hattiesburg.
