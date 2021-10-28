Margaret Timbs Pitts, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at her home in Golden, MS. She was born in Red Bay, AL and had worked at Wrangler and in the cafeteria at Belmont High School. Services will be Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Larry Marshall officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband - David Pitts; two sons - Charlie Timbs (Shana) and Danny Timbs (Wendy); one daughter - Angele Timbs (Joe); two step-daughters - Patricia Newman and Betty Pitts; one step-son - David Pitts, Jr.; seventeen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Troy Timbs, her parents, Nolan and Annie Lee White, one brother, Billy White, one sister, Barbara White and three step-children, Mary Nash, Kathy Boyd and Johnny Pitts. Pallbearers will be Charlie Timbs, Clint Timbs, Chad Timbs, Cory Timbs, Kole Timbs, and Joe Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Timbs, Thomas Tyler and Kade Elrod. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
