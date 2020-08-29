Patricia Lewis Pitts, age 60 died Saturday August 29, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. She was a homemaker and a seamstress, she loved fishing and camping. She always put her family first, loved family gatherings and she was a baptist. Services will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 43 years Clyde Pitts of Mantachie; 2 sons, Shone Pitts of Mantachie and Chad Pitts & Kathy of Mooreville; sister, Helen Gilmore of Nettleton; brother Tommy Lewis of Mooreville; 4 grandchildren, Alex Pitts, Katie Pitts, Travis Pitts and Clay Pitts. Pall Bearers will be Shone Pitts, Chad Pitts, Travis Pitts, Alex Pitts, Tommy Lewis and Tim Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow & Vera Seaton Lewis; 3 sisters, Nell Roland, Ann Roland and Linda Beam; 2 brothers L. C. Lewis and Junior Lewis. Visitation will be Monday from noon until service time at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.