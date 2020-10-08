Tina Pitts, 62, passed away October 7, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a beloved mother and mamaw who was loved by so many people, left this world to join her husband and mother in heaven. She was a longtime resident of Pontotoc, MS. She enjoyed camping at Big Buck Hunting and Camping Resort in Hornsby, TN and caring for her family. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She retired from Precision Foods of Tupelo, MS. She brought so much love and joy to her family and many friends. Survivors include her daughters, Myrtle Fisher(Buck) and Keri Pitts(Brandon); grandchildren, Christopher Rowe, Brody Mathis, Jaden Luciano, and Brayden Ragland; father, Thurman Parker(Charlene); sister, Terra Stembridge(Don); brothers, Ricky Parker(Trish) and Gerald Cooper(Bobbie); brother-in-law, David Pitts(Barber); nieces, Mari Garner(Jason, Ashlyn, Caden), Misty Pitts, Angela Pitts(Alaycia, Armon); and many friends and family. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Pitts; mother, Margaret Parker Caldwell; father-in-law, Red Pitts, and mother-in-law, Myrtle Pitts. A visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10AM - 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
