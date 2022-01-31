Lucas Oliver Platt, age 83, of Tupelo went home to Jesus January 29, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1938, in Summerville, Georgia to Samuel Britton Platt and Clara Evelyn Platt. He is survived by his children, Dr. Lucas Oliver Platt, Jr. and ViviAnne Parker; seven grandchildren, Annalauren, Savannah, Daniel, Luke, Lanie, Ladd, and Logan. For undergrad, Dr. Platt attended Mississippi College. He attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas prior to graduating from medical school at the University of Mississippi. In 1973, he began his career as a surgeon with Urology Associates in Tupelo, where he served his community until he retired. Dr. Platt was an avid fisherman and hunter. His collection of exotic wildlife covered the walls of his living room, each holding a special story. He was a man of few words most of the time, unless he was sharing about the love of Jesus. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those around him. Now that Dr. Platt has passed on into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Luke's physical life on Earth, it's the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for him. "Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going." John 14:1-4 The family will have a private memorial service honoring Dr. Platt. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
