February 09, 1951 - January 08, 2022 Erline "Pokey" Rooker Plaxico, born in Lucy, Tennessee, lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, and friend. She loved crocheting, hummingbird watching, her cats, and cooking for her family. She was a collector, having collected an array of everything from unique coins, to seashells, to cookbooks. She was sentimental and made a habit of writing dates on the back of each item she collected. She didn't call those things her collection but she called them her "memories". It was not unusual for her to make you stop the car on the side of the road to pick a plant she wanted to root herself. She passed peacefully on January 08, 2022 in North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 43 years, Clifford Gerald Plaxico of Plantersville, her three children, Jim Curry Jr. (Laura) of Plantersville, Maggie Dickson (Bradley) of Tupelo, Allan Plaxico (Lacy) of Mooreville, and her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn Curry, Madalyn Scruggs (Dalton), Draven Plaxico, and Millie Morgan. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members only. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
