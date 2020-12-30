Stacy Remmers Plaxico was greeted into her heavenly home on December 28, 2020, while surrounded by her mom and sister at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi on December 18, 1971 to Louis Charles Remmers and Linda Merrill Remmers. She was a graduate of the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a bachelor's degree in physical therapy. She worked for fourteen years until becoming disabled due to a chronic illness. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and was a very dedicated therapist. Once disabled, she continued to bless and encourage people daily. Prior to her illness, she was an avid traveler. She loved crafting which included quilting, smocking, sewing and monogramming. She loved to give unique gifts that were very personal to each individual. Before becoming disabled, she was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn, Mississippi. When she was no longer able to physically attend church, she became a very active online member of Bellevue Baptist Church and an online moderator for their services. Her favorite word was 'hope' and her favorite scripture was Ephesians 3:20:Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us. Ephesians 3:20(NIV) Stacy maintained a steadfast faith in Christ throughout her fourteen year illness. She never complained and always maintained she would be healed on earth or in heaven. Stacy, you are healed. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Baldwyn from 11:00 am-1:00 p. m.on January2, 2021. Due to Covid, a private funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. for family only. The service will be live streamed. She will be laid to rest at Lee Memorial Park. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Buz Plaxico; mother, Linda Remmers; sister, Kim Remmers; father, Louis Remmers; and grandmother, Imogene Merrill. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a special friend, Joyce. She had three special furry companions: Buddy, Charlie and Jake. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Bishop, Johnny Davis, Bryan Horner, Ronnie Merrill, Greg Barber and Todd Flaherty. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 337, Baldwyn, MS 38824 or Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, P.O. Box 1821, Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.watersfuneral service.com.
