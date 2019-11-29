BRUCE -- Olivia Plunk, 76, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2019, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City . Services will be on December 1, 2019 2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home . Visitation will be on November 31, 2019 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Memory Memorial Garden.

