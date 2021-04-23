Thelma Clytee Plunk, 83, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born October 13, 1937, in Lambert, MS, to Ezra Van Norman (Todd) Towery and Lubye Foster Towery. Thelma married Theo Plunk on August 20, 1957, and they lived in several locations during the 20 years Theo served in the U.S. Air Force, including Washington, France, Ohio, Japan, Delaware, and New Jersey. After Theo's retirement, returned to Mississippi and settled in Pontotoc County. Thelma worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for local businesses in Pontotoc for several years. She was affectionately known as "Grandmother" by many throughout Pontotoc. She loved watching sports on TV, traveling, and shopping in antique stores. She enjoyed reading, was a lifelong learner, and she loved a good joke. She especially loved spending time with her family. Thelma was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Survivors include her sons Jay Plunk (Anita) of Hernando, Carlton Plunk (Michelle) of Saltillo, and Jeffrey Plunk (Tammy) of Thaxton; her grandchildren Sundra Pettit (Erick), Alacin Patterson (Shawn), Kayla Gray (Joe), and Lerissa Robbins (Dustin) of Pontotoc, Heather Notvest (Kyle) of Brandon, Nathan Plunk (Kelli) of Saltillo, Kyle Plunk (Ashley) of Bogart, GA, Chelsea Plunk of Southaven, and Catherine Sullivan (Matt) of Pocahontas, AR; her great-grandchildren Karson and Kase Pettit; Abby and Jaxon Patterson; Rowan, Hunter, and Connor Gray; Alden, Ava, Aubrey, and Austin Robbins; Nolan Notvest; Elizabeth and Barrett Plunk; Emry Plunk; and Jake Sullivan; and her and her three sisters-in-law Nell Towery of Pontotoc, Mary McDonald (Mack) of Greenville, and Ann Tomlinson (Jimmy) of Heber Springs, AR. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son David Plunk, and her brother Jackie Towery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Her funeral service will be Sunday, April 25, at 2:00 PM, at the funeral home, with Brother Tommy Inmon officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the service time. Burial will be in the Bellevue Cemetery. Pallbearers include Nathan Plunk, Kyle Plunk, Erick Pettit, Shawn Patterson, Dustin Robbins, Joe Gray, Kyle Notvest, Matt Sullivan, and Chris Brown.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.