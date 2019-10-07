AMORY -- Dorothy 'Nell' Plunkett, 75, passed away Saturday, October 05, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Amory, MS in Amory. Services will be on October 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS.

