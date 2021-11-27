Mary "Louise" Plunkett-Kisor was born to Ellis and Bertha Plunkett of the Brewer Community, Mississippi on November 16, 1923. She celebrated her 98th birthday shortly before her death on November 26, 2021. She married her true love, Jack Kisor, in 1942. They lived in the Briar Ridge Community for 58 years. Louise worked several different jobs over her life. She was a licensed cosmetologist; she worked for the telephone company in the early forties, and many years later she worked as a switchboard operator at North Mississippi Medical Center. During her tenure there she proudly contributed to the building fund that saw that facility expand. She also worked at the downtown Renasant Bank for several years before retiring. Louise was a longtime member of East Heights Baptist Church. Her church community and their fellowship had been so important in her life, always bolstering her sprit in her time of need. Louise leaves a daughter, Phyllis Baltagi (Badi) of New York; brother Harvey Plunkett of Oregon; nephews, Rick Plunkett (Sue), Philip Plunkett (Dee), Larry Plunkett, and Jimmy Plunkett (Julia) all of Georgia, Joseph M. Bush of Alabama, and Jay Plunkett of Massachusetts; nieces, Carolyn Bush and Connie Bush (Paul Winebrenner) of Alabama, Nancy Plunkett and Joyce Plunkett (Don Palmer) of California, and Phyllis Clark (Johnny J. Crabb) of Tupelo; and many great-nephews and great- nieces and their families. She also leaves a special friend and caretaker, Charlotte Kilgore, whose love and kindness knows no bounds. We have been so blessed with so many special friends. To each and every one of you we thank you for the light you have brought into our life with your smiles and hugs, remembrances of times past, sharing today's tears and even tomorrows' memories. We have lost family members, some were so close to the heart and we have lost friends who were more like brothers and sisters. Each unique, valued and loved. Louise was preceded in death by her father, Ellis E. Plunkett (son of J. A. Plunkett and S. Estell) and mother, Bertha V. Robinson-Plunkett (daughter of R. S. Robinson and R. L. Rigdon) of Oregon; beloved husband, A.O. "Jack" Kisor; brothers: E. D. Plunkett of Oregon; J. S. Plunkett (E. Smith), of Georgia; Spenser Plunkett (Georgia), of Alaska and James Plunkett: sisters Marie Plunkett (Mack Bush), of Alabama and Margaret Plunkett (George Clark) of Oregon; and nephews George Clark, Jr. of Oregon and Don Bush of Alabama. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Tommy Winders officiating. Graveside services will follow at Priceville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Burks, Kermit Hickman, Ronny Hickman, Johnny Simmons, Terry Turner, and Woody Turner. Rick Plunkett will serve as honorary pallbearer. Many thanks for the care and kindness of staff at Magnolia Manor, the Traceway staff at Leeper House and the Sanctuary Hospice House. Sometimes words cannot convey the depth of goodness and caring some people express in their daily interactions with others, and to you, thank you. But she always planned to go back to her home. She waited many years for a promise made but never doubted it would be kept. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 and Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
