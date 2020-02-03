Mrs. Mamie Jo Plunkett, 82, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. She was born on June 23, 1937 to Cluster and Edna Scribner. She lived most of her life in Nettleton. Mamie married Horace Plunkett on August 17, 1957. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved cooking for her family and friends. She worked in the Cafeteria at Shannon Elementary School where she was a great cook, retiring in 2002 from the Lee County School System. She was a faithful member of Jones Chapel Church. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. John Davis officiating. Private burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4 PM - 7 PM and Wednesday from 12 noon to service time. Survivors include her daughters, Julie Farrar (Larry) of Amory, Wanda Mask of Shannon, and Regina Caldwell (Ronny) of Nettleton; Daughter-in-law, Sally Franks Plunkett Rhett (Jeffrey) of Meridian; sister, Shelby Wagner of Plantersville; grandchildren, Tracy Box (Jody), Amanda Pannell (Jason), April Mallette, Crystal Sloan (Dan), Clay Mask (Andrea), Sarah Plunkett Rhett, Rebekah Plunkett Rhett, Tracy Baulch (David), Krissy McKinney (Jason), and Patrick Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Katie McVay (Ellis), Madison Grace, Marlie, and Mason Pannell, Zac, Abby, and Brayden Patterson, Landon and Ansly Mallette, Tripton Clay, Isabelle and Waverly Mask, Brittney Hester (Josh), Connor Baulch, Karlie, Eli, and Bo McKinney, Cody Caldwell (Kelsey), Kailey, Caden, and Riley Caldwell; great-great grandchildren, Jackson and Jake McVay, Wesley Caldwell, Buck and Jonesy Hester. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years, Horace Plunkett who died April 12, 2002; son, Donald Plunkett; son-in-law, Larry Clay Mask; brothers, Sonny, Gene and Baby Scribner; granddaughter, Bethany Suggs. Pallbearers will be Clay Mask, Mason Pannell, Jody Box, Jason Pannell, Ellis McVay, Dan Sloan, and Zac Patterson. Memorials may be sent to Jones Chapel Cemetery Fund, 948 CR 1277, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM Wednesday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
