Martin Alexander Plunkett, 23, passed away in Corinth on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was a farmer and enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Plunkett (Reed Allen) of Corinth; his grandparents, Mary Windham of Baldwyn and Johnny Floyd of Guntown; sisters, Kaitlyn Allen and Kerah Allen both of Corinth; brother, Michael Plunkett of Fulton; uncles, Jake Pettigo and Johnny Plunkett; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Floyd. Pallbearers will be Christopher Posey, Daniel Hallmark, Michael Plunkett, Austin Henderson, Brittany Pullen and Johnny Floyd. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday evening from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
