Doris Anne Poe, 79, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She loved crafts, flowers, and painting. She was a member of Turnpike Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved her church family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughters; Penny Poe Harper(David) and Pam Poe McCaine(Terry), all of Pontotoc; six grandkids, Elizabeth Deatherage, Lydia Rodgers, Ethan Dobbs, Riley Allen, Lexie McCaine, and Hunter Allen; and six great grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Riley Poe of Pontotoc; parents, Bennie and Jennie Hunter of Belden; and great grandson, Abel-Haze McClure. Due to the Covid19 there will be a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

