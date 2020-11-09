Richard Holcomb Pointer, 71, passed away Friday, November 06, 2020, at his home in Lamar. Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday November 10, 2020 12Noon at New ZionC M E Church Cemetery Moscow , TN Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.