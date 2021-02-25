Mary Evelyn Greenhill Poirer, 76, resident of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away January 28, 2021. Mary was born August 6, 1944 in Baldwyn, Mississippi to Arlin and Miriam Greenhill. Mary Evelyn graduated from Baldwyn High School. She attended Northeast Jr. College and transferred to Memphis State, where she received her master's degree in Education. She taught at Campus School at Memphis State before relocating to Oklahoma. She worked at several companies in Tulsa, Oklahoma area developing software and writing technical publications in the computer field until her retirement. Mary enjoyed collecting recipe books and cooking. She enjoyed going to thrift stores to find great bargains. She had a passion for beautiful flowers and loved to plant fruit trees and berry bushes. Gardening was her favorite pastime. Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother. She doted on all her grandchildren. She absolutely loved them and showed them. Any child she came in contact with, she made them feel special and loved. That was a special gift she had. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Arlin Greenhill, her parents, Arlin and Miriam Randolph Greenhill, a son, Allen Poirier, another brother, Curtis Greenhill, a nephew, Jack Richard Greenhill. She is survived by her husband, Garry Poirier, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She leaves behind 3 sons, Jon and (Susan)Carnes, Thomas and Ian of Collierville, TN, Mark and (Ruth Ann) and Courtney of Nashville, TN Kelsey of AZ, Garry Jr. Poirier, Meg and Faye, of South Carolina. She also leaves behind several siblings, John David Greenhill, Jack Benny (Carolyn), Marsha (Mike) Gillentine, all of Baldwyn. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Hellen Greenhill, her cousins, friends and classmates. A Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Highway 30, Baldwyn, MS on Saturday, Feb 27 from 1 to 2 PM. Rev. Dr. Chester Harrison will be officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
