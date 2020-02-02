HICKORY WITHE, TN -- Lela Joyce Polk Caldwell, 89, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at St Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Services will be on Graveside service Monday, February 3, 2020 at Old Monroe Cemetery at Algoma, MS.

