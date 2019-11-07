WATER VALLEY -- Carl Polk, 77, passed away Monday, November 04, 2019, at his home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Bayson Chapel M.B.Church 1272 CR 431 Water Valley, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday at Bayson Church one hour before service Burial will follow at the church cemetery Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of service.

