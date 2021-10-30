Carolyn Polk Miller, 75, passed away October 29, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a lifelong member of Monroe Presbyterian Church in Algoma. She was a graduate of Algoma High School and The University of Mississippi with a master's degree. She had a 32 year career as an elementary school teacher, serving at Yazoo City, Houston, and 28 years at South Pontotoc Elementary School. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bobby Miller; sister-in-law, Betty Polk; brother-in-law, Donald Miller; nephews, Mike Polk(Carla), David Caldwell(Tina), and Tim Polk(Shannon); and great nieces and nephews, Laura Polk Vaughan(Caleb), Sarah Caldwell Rutland(John), Leanna Polk Duran(Eric), and Jay Polk. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Royce and Ott Polk; sister, Joyce Polk Caldwell; brother, James Polk; and nephew, Ronnie Caldwell. Services will be Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Butch Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Old Monroe Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Harry Neal Corder, Ricky Collums, Mike Polk, David Caldwell, Tim Polk, and Jay Polk. Visitation will be Monday, November 1st 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
