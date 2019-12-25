TUPELO -- Rejuanne D. Polk, 45, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at White Hill M. B. Church 1987 Eason Blvd. Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at White Hill M. B. Church . Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.

