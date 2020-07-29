WATER VALLEY -- Russell Polk, 62, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his store in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday August 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Bayson Chapel Church Cemetery. Walk Through . Visitation will be on Friday July 31, 2020 6:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Bayson Chapel Church Cemetery Serenity Autry funeral Home of Water Valley is i charge of arrangements.

