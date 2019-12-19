NEW ALBANY -- Tavante Polk, 25, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Regional One Health - Regional Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Services will be on 12/21/2019 at 1:00PM at Restoration Worship Center 1001 Bickerstaff Street Tupelo, MS - Mississippi 38801. Visitation will be on 12/21/2019 at 11:00AM at Restoration Worship Center. Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign Tavante's guestbook, make a donation, light a candle or send flowers at www.fieldsfunerals.com..

