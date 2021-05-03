Jettie Jean Pollard, 81, passed away May 2, at Baptist Memorial Oxford, MS. She was born December 23, 1939 to Willie W. Taylor and Sallie Alexander in HIckory Flat, MS. Jettie was a past employee of Piper Impact. Her favorite past-time was quilting and enjoying the fellowship of the other women at the church. She is survived by two sons: Kenny Cox (Barbara) and Cliff Cox (Allison) both of New Albany, MS, daughters: Cindy Roberts of New Albany, MS and Melody Cook (Lonnie) of Potts Camp, MS, one brother: Carroll Taylor (Judy) of Hickory Flat, MS, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held May 5 from 10:00 - 12:00 noon at Faith Baptist Church, 6300 Hwy 178, Hickory Flat. Funeral Service to follow with Bro. Greg Moffitt , officiating. Interment at McKay's Cemetery, Hickory Flat. Pallbearers: Christopher Cook, Corey Cook, Trey Roberts, Adam Roberts, Chad Cox, Trent Cox and Miles Cox. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is in charge of arrangements. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
