James K Ponder, 87, died Monday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Mr. Ponder was born December 28, 1933, near Stuttgart, Arkansas, the son of Carl and Lucy Artente Hanke Ponder. Mr. Ponder was a tree surgeon and a Christian. Survivors include three sons, Byron Ponder of Dardenelle, Arkansas, Jeffrey Ponder, and Ronnie Ponder of Myrtle; five daughters, Connie Ponder, Sheila Boyer and Elizabeth Turner, both of Grangeville, Idaho; Peggy Tremblay of Myrtle, and Debra Butler of Potts Camp; eight half brothers; four half sisters; fifteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty one years, Willie Ponder; and a son James W. Ponder. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.

