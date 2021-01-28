1928-2021 Jacob Charles Pongetti passed away peacefully on January 22, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born March 2, 1928 in Webb, Mississippi to Jacondo and Ida Cocchi Pongetti. Jacob was the first in his family to attend college, and he graduated from Mississippi State College with a degree in Petroleum Geology. Soon thereafter, he was commissioned in the U.S Air Force where he achieved the rank of Captain and was honorably discharged. He later attended the University of Mississippi School of Law and practiced law in Columbus, MS after graduation. He was appointed Bankruptcy Trustee and served in this capacity until his retirement. He practiced before the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. along with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, LA. "Jake" was naturally mechanically inclined. His hobbies included going to the junkyard, working on cars, and repairing anything that could be salvaged. He loved his family and especially loved large family gatherings. Jacob never hesitated to provide advice and council on life matters, and many of those who worked for him said that he changed their lives for the better. Jacob lived as a devout Catholic. He is preceded in death by his wife (former Mearle Crossley), parents Jacondo and Ida Cocchi Pongetti, and two brothers, Albert Pongetti, and Louis Pongetti. He is survived by his children, Philip Pongetti (Audrey), Jeanie Carter (Glenn), Nathan Pongetti (Bonnie), Rebecca Mitchener (Steve), Rachael Pongetti (Jamey Jones), his two brothers David Pongetti (Margie), and Paul James Pongetti, (15)grandchildren and (10) great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. with a Mass of Resurrection to follow at 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation Catholic Church 823 College Street, Columbus, MS 39701. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation before the service. Pallbearers are Jacob's grandsons: Jacob Pongetti, Johnny Pongetti, Philip Pongetti, Joe Pongetti, Will Mitchener, Rob Mitchener, Jack Mitchener, David Labella, and Josh Chism. The family wishes to thank Waverly Care Home in West Point, MS, especially the devoted nurses and aides whose compassion and kindness have meant more than words can say. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MSU Foundation Endowed Scholarship (fund # 501813) supporting military veterans, 1 Hunter Henry Blvd. Mississippi State, MS 39762; Annunciation Catholic School, 223 North Browder Street, Columbus, MS 39702; or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.