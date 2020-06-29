Aileen Marie Smith Ponton, 95, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Creekside Manor in Saltillo. She was born in California, March 17, 1925 to John and Georgia Bruhn Smith. She retired from the Bank of America after a long, fulfilling career when she was 62. Earlier in life, Aileen enjoyed traveling with her husband, Eugene, and most recently found great joy spending time at the Saltillo Senior Center. She was a member of Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Alan Ponton and his wife, Joan of Mackay, Idaho and Phillip Ponton and his wife, Carol of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Gress, Michael Ponton, James Chamberlain, Lisa Carter, Leanna Eckford, Melissa Ponton and Shelby Franks; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Eugene Milton Ponton; sister, Betty Blair; and brother, Robert Smith. Services will be held for immediate family and church members at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 146 Free Will Lane, Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.