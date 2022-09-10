Alfred Landon "Big Al" Poole, 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home in Saltillo. He was born on February 20, 1938 in Tuscaloosa County, AL to Ernest Hester and Sarah Alma Hagar Poole. He moved with his family in the late 1950's and prior to his retirement, he worked for Walker Manufacturing for 34 years. From his native home, he was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Al enjoyed billiards and was a very accomplished 8-ball player who could run the table. He enjoyed squirrel hunting and pistol shooting. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Pearce Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his three girls, Shelia Bennett (Jerry) of Smithville, Christy Montet (Larry Lamons) of Mooreville, and Donna Mohon (Robert) of Como; his sister, Lorene Warren of Amory; 6 grandchildren, Landon Williams, Kyle Montet, Malcolm Williams, Josh Chism, April Ashley, and Ashley Douglas; 5 great grandchildren, Ace Montet, Lyric Williams, Aria Ashley, Kendall Douglas, and Bradley Williams; nephews, Eddie Poole (Kitty), Jimmy Earl Poole, Barry Poole, and Randle Holloway; and niece, Loretta Eversmann (David). He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Earnestine Fowler; and brothers, Jimmy Poole, Edward Poole, Leon Poole, and Charles Poole. Pallbearers will be Landon Williams, Kyle Montet, Malcolm Williams, Josh Chism, Ace Montet, and Christopher Horn. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
