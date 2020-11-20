Dorothy Ann Edwards Poole, 75, passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Mrs. Poole has been a resident of Monroe County for more than 50 years, living in Smithville, Amory, and Wren. She is a retired seamstress. She was an avid, daily watcher of Days of Our Lives and loved to watch Western movies and shows. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping at Dirt Cheap, and spending each day with her sister, Sarah, doing projects, watching television and being together. Mrs. Poole, of Wren, was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Earl Poole, Sr., and her parents, Roy Frank and Nellie Faye Lindsey Edwards. Mr. and Mrs. Poole were married in 1965 and had four children. She is survived by three sons, Eddie Eugene (Kitty) Poole of Amory; Jimmy Earl Poole, Jr., of Amory; and Barry (Kristy) Poole of Smithville; and one daughter, Rhonda Renae Kennedy of Wren. She has seven grandchildren including Cole Poole, Tanner Poole, Austin Kennedy, Kylar Poole, Dillon Kennedy, Parker (Kylee) Poole, and Kalynn Poole. She also has one great-grandson Baylor Poole. She is also survived by her siblings Roy "Bubba" (Faye) Edwards, Fair Hope, Alabama; Sarah Elizabeth Phillips, Wren; Harry (Debbie) Edwards, Pickensville, Alabama; Jeffrey (Lori) Edwards, Aliceville, Alabama; Randy (Sherrie) Edwards, Aberdeen; Tony (Kaye) Edwards, Tremont; and Kim Edwards, Greenwood Springs. Graveside services for Mrs. Poole will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm, at Masonic Cemetery in Amory with Bro. Jay Knight officiating. Pallbearers will be Cole Poole, Tanner Poole, Austin Kennedy, Kylar Poole, Dillon Kennedy, and Keith Edwards. Visitation for family and close friends will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 1:15 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
