Edna "Kate" Poole, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore, Amory, MS. She born on November 17, 1938, in Gattman, MS to the late Grady West and Alice Johnson West. Kate grew up in the Gattman community with a large family, including five brothers and a sister. She attended Greenwood Springs Schools and married the love of her life, Theron Poole and they had 61 great years of marriage together. She and Theron were blessed with two sons and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She went to work at an early age and worked in the Corning Electric Company, where she helped make Circuit boards, including mother boards and PC Boards. Later in life, she worked at Beverly Health Care (now Diversicare) as a laundry attendant. Kate loved Jesus and believed in his saving grace. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and she lived her life as servant for God and her family. Some of her family say she was an absolute angel, always loving and caring for others before herself. At times, Kate could be funny and she really liked to listen to Blue Grass and Gospel music. IN her free time, she enjoyed cooking for her friends and family, working in the garden and enjoying some peace and quiet while fishing. Through the many years, great memories were made with this caring woman. Her faith became the rock for their family and she leaves behind a legacy of love. She is survived by her son, Joey Poole (Sue), Amory; grandchildren, Derek Poole (Toni), Tupelo, Eric Poole (Jonie), Smithville, Cindy Poole, Amory, Aaron Poole, Jackson, and Michael Poole(Alia), Tupelo; great-grandchildren, Kristen Hamm, Keely Roberts, Hanna Poole, Chassity Poole, Veronica, and Alister; great-great-grandchildren, Karmani, Alina, Reese Ann, Wyatt, and Onyx; sister, Mary Alice Harris (Ellis Ray), Greenwood Springs; brother, Ray West (charlotte), Glenwood, GA; daughter-in-law, Anna Poole; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theron E. Poole; son, Randy Poole; four brothers, James "Bobo" West, Harvey Lee West, Clayton "Bud" West, and Alvis "Boss" West. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS, with Bro. Drew Gardner and Bro. Mark Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Garden, Smithville, with Pallbearers being Derek Poole, Eric Poole, Chassity Poole, Nathan Smith, Michael Poole, and Aaron Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Toni and Jonie Poole. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday evening, September 26, 2021, at the funeral home, from 6-8 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
