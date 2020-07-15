Gary Earl Poole, 67, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Tishomingo, MS, was a truck driver and a member of Dennis Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the American Legion and Commander of Belmont VFW Post #6112. Graveside services will be Sunday, July 19, 4 p.m. at Itawamba Memorial Gardens, Fulton, MS with Bro. Nathan Hodum officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by one son - Donny Poole (Ginger) Golden, MS; one daughter- Missy Williams (Myrl) Dennis, MS; five grandchildren - Dustin Poole (Morgan), Brett Williams (Chloe), Madison Poole (Harrison Fancher), Trey Williams and Colin Williams; one great-grandson - Maddix Poole; one brother - Mark Poole (Holly Nichols) special brother - Bill Durward; mother of his children - Nancy Poole and a host of cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Ray and Gearldene Gray Poole. Pallbearers will be Dustin Poole, Brett Williams, Trey Williams, Colin Williams and Harrison Fancher. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Belmont VFW Post #6112. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 12-3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
