TISHOMINGO, MS -- Janell Thorne Poole, 59, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence in Tishomingo, MS. Graveside Services will be on Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m. at Carter's Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 2, 10-11 a.m. at Carter's Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Burial will follow at Carter's Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. 

 Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

