Randy Grady Poole, 57, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at his residence in Amory. Born in Augusta, GA on December 21, 1961, he was a son of Theron and Kate Poole. Randy graduated from Orange High School in Orange, California before enlisting into the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country for three years as a supply specialist with the Armed Forces. After an honorable discharge, Randy worked with the postal service for ten years. He and his wife then started a landscaping company named A&R Lawncare. Randy lived his life with the notion of always being a part of something bigger than him. It's safe to say that he dedicated his life to being a public servant. In his younger days, he dedicated much of his time to various youth ministries. Randy was also a member of several volunteer fire departments. He even jumpstarted the Christian outreach project, Project 100Million, which aims at reaching one hundred million people worldwide through the Gospel. In his free time, Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and landscaping. His priority in life, however, was serving others. He adored his family and loved them very much. He will be dearly missed, but the memories he made with his family will live on in their hearts forever. Randy is survived by his mother, Kate Poole; loving wife, Anna McCament, Amory; sons, Dr. Aaron Poole (Joetta Brashear), Jackson, Michael Poole (Alia Hodnett), Tupelo; grandchildren, Veronica Poole, Alistair Poole, Chrystian B.; brother, Joey Poole, Amory; and nieces and nephews, Derek (Toni), Eric, and Cindy Poole; grand nieces, Kristen Hamm, Keely Roberts, Hannah Poole, and Chassity Poole; great nieces and nephews, Karmani and Alina Hamm. He was preceded in death by his father. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Smithville Baptist Church, with Bro. Wes White officiating. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville. Pallbearers will include Aaron Poole, Michael Poole, Derek Poole, Joey Poole, and Eric Poole. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5-8PM at the funeral home in Amory.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
91°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 13, 2019 @ 7:33 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.